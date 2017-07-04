Selsey show in aid of RNLI

Mikron Theatre will be In at The Deep End with a performance at Selsey Lifeboat Station.

Spokesman Taru Sinclair said: “Mikron’s new show dives into 200 years of saving lives at sea with the RNLI!

“In at the Deep End is a story of heroism and selflessness is being shown at RNLI Selsey Lifeboat Station on Tuesday, July 11 as the company arrive in Selsey in their 46th year of touring.

“Mikron and their team of four actor/musicians have turned their talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. As expected from Mikron, the fast-paced plot zips backwards and forwards through the years, throwing up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters. And given that this show is all about the RNLI, where better to watch it than inside a lifeboat station, with a backdrop of the sea!”

In the show, Skipwick RNLI is all at sea.

“Crew members are hard to come by and Coxswain Darren’s management style isn’t helping. So when 17-year-old Shannon volunteers, it’s all hands on deck, particularly for Darren’s teenage son, Billy.

“Can the station survive in this me-first age? Will eccentric fundraiser Hazel’s ideas ever turn a profit? And can Darren and Billy chart the choppy emotional waters closer to home?

“With marvellous maritime music composed by Rebekah Hughes and fathoms of fun in Laurence Peacock’s brand-new script, join Mikron as they celebrate a favourite National Institution, the RNLI.”

Amy Casbolt, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: “It’s really exciting that the Mikron Theatre Company is touring with a play about our lifesaving charity. The RNLI was founded in 1824 and our volunteers have a rich tapestry of inspiring stories to tell.

“We’re delighted that the play will spread the word about the RNLI and its history. We are also very grateful that Mikron will donate 50 per cent of box office takings from shows which are hosted at RNLI venues. This will help us to continue our vital work of saving lives at sea.”

Theatre director Stefan Escreet is returning to Mikron for a second year after Pure in 2016.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be asked back. Mikron is such a friendly family of people who are generous with each other and make really good work. The shows are so vital and so strong, and the combination of storytelling and music is endlessly fascinating to work on, so I’m looking forward to that and to finding out even more about the RNLI.”

In at the Deep End has been written by Laurence Peacock, who is also returning for his second Mikron show. He said: “It’s been a real privilege to get to know the people and history of the RNLI. My admiration only grows!”

Mikron artistic director said: “I take the legacy of Mikron very seriously and our promise to make theatre everywhere for everyone. For 46 years Mikron has toured to places that other companies don’t, and that means we are often deep in heart of the countryside, with no venue nearby,or finding ourselves performing in the most unlikely of places – a boatyard, an allotment site, even inside a tunnel.

“And this year we will be adding youth hostels and lifeboat stations to the places we perform in! Our shows are often performed outdoors.”

Tickets: £13 (£11 concs) on 01484 843701.

