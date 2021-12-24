Artist remembered with calendar in aid of Dementia Support

Yvonne Field

The calendar is being sold in aid of Sage House, the Dementia Support hub in Tangmere.

The Rev Anthony Freeman, chairman of the group, said: “Yvonne Field trained at St Gabriel’s College, Camberwell, and spent a year at Hornsey Art School.

“After moving to Chichester, she staged a number of solo exhibitions in the Assembly Rooms and the Oxmarket Gallery. Yvonne was an active member of St Paul’s Art Group for more than 30 years, inspiring and encouraging other members who are mostly self-taught amateurs.

“She died in March 2021, three weeks short of her 90th birthday.

“Until the lockdown, she still attended with husband Arthur the group’s weekly painting sessions. Diagnosed a few years ago with early signs of dementia, she also much enjoyed their visits to Sage House. There she found another outlet for her creative talent and sociable nature.”

The calendar features a different painting for each month, plus a cover picture of a dragon, painted by Yvonne herself. The cost is £5, of which £2 goes to Sage House. Copies are on sale at Sage House, City Fields Way, Tangmere, Chichester PO20 2FP; St Paul’s Church, Churchside, Chichester PO91 6FT; or through the art group chairman (Anthony Freeman on 01243 783136 on [email protected]).

Anthony explained: “Dementia Support was set up in 2014 to provide vital services for those in our community living with dementia.

“Sage House at City Fields Way, Tangmere, Chichester PO20 2FP, is a bespoke community centre, bringing together under one roof local dementia services to provide the latest support, information, advice, and activities to those living with dementia.

“Their passion is to help as many people as possible navigate the journey of dementia, supporting family, friends, carers, and all concerned with dementia and memory loss to continue to live a fulfilling and joyful life.”

St Paul’s Art Group meets at Chichester Baptist Church on Friday mornings, 10am to 12 midday, for three terms of 12 sessions each.

They number about 20 and would welcome new members.