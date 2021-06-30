Felpham Art Group delighted to be exhibiting once again

Felpham Art Group

"Now, at last, its members have a chance to show what they have been creating during the seemingly never-ending period of lock-down with its first exhibition since October 2019.

“This exhibition of fine arts is to be held at the St Mary's Hall, in Felpham, fittingly the venue of the final event of the Open Gardens Weekend.

“The hall is situated behind St Mary's Church (PO22 7NU) in Felpham village and has plenty of parking space. The exhibition is on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, starting at 10am and closing at 4pm.

“The venue has been well set up to cope with the current Covid regulations and should not impinge on the visitor's enjoyment of the exhibition