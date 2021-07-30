Felpham artist Mary Hite goes solo in Arundel

Mary Hite

“Being unable to travel I have used lockdown to concentrate on my art and I will be showing many new paintings. I have painted several animals on black canvases which I have been privileged to see on various safari holidays. I’ve also painted local scenes of Arundel, Worthing and Petworth and several pictures of children playing.

“I am a self-taught artist, having painted all my life. For many years I concentrated painting only in oils, although in the 70s I took about ten years off as having tubes of oil paints around wasn’t a very good idea with our four small sons getting into mischief.

“I absolutely love painting as it’s a kind of escapism from everything that happens around us. This is particularly true during this dreadful pandemic when I can lose myself revisiting my travels which inspire me to paint. I particularly love safari holidays and have been fortunate to visit Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, Zambia, Namibia and Nepal. I have painted a series of animals on black canvases called Animal Magic. All the animals I paint I have seen in these countries, with exception of tigers which eluded me in Nepal, so I confess that had to visit London Zoo where one obliged magnificently for me.