Field of Blooms will be Chichester Cathedral festive light display
Internationally acclaimed visual artist Bruce Munro’s immersive installation, Field of Blooms, will be on display at Chichester Cathedral from November 29-January 30.
Presented within Paradise, a reflective green space within the Cathedral’s 600-year-old cloisters, the artwork comprises 1,000 stems of light. These gently illuminated spheres of light gradually change and morph in colour – a process which the artist describes as rhythms of light.
Bruce Munro is best known for immersive large-scale light-based installations inspired largely by his interest in shared human experience. Field of Blooms has been presented internationally, including at Uluru, Australia – the original source of inspiration for the artist.
Describing the artwork, Bruce said: “I wanted to create field of light stems that, like the dormant seed in a dry desert, would quietly wait until darkness falls and then under a blazing blanket of southern stars bloom with gentle rhythms of light. One’s attention is thus drawn to the nature that surrounds the installation as well as the Field of Blooms itself.”