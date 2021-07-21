Jill Bray retrospective as part of Petworth Festival

Bray - Chalk Marks - Kevis

The exhibition at Kevis House, Lombard Street, Petworth presents 50 paintings, collagraphic prints and collages by painter and printmaker Jill (b 1936), created over the past four decades.

Jill has exhibited in numerous shows in the UK and overseas, was a member of Printmakers Council and has work in several public collections.

Yet she has remained overlooked compared to some of her contemporaries working in a similar vein, the gallery says. They hope this major retrospective exhibition will redress the situation (Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm).

Gillian Clarke, biographer and art historian, former visiting professor and guest curator, the Otter Collection, University of Chichester, said: “Painter and printmaker Jill Bray has over the past four decades created an extensive and unique body of work inspired by her abiding interest in the landscape. In particular she has been fascinated and challenged by the marks made upon it by man and also with the edges of the land and landmass. It is both abstract and referential, her layering of marks mirroring the archaeology of ancient sites and traces of land usage that remain in the landscape.

“Throughout her artistic career Bray has continued to develop her ideas as signalled in her early work exploring her abiding interest in the textures and colours created by collagraphic means and actual collages of her original prints.