Land and Sea is new Chichester exhibition

Sue Tinkler

This will be the first exhibition Sue and Maggie have collaborated on after meeting through their shared love of art.

Both Sue and Maggie draw their inspiration from the landscape around them and share a love of colour.

Sue is inspired by the textures found in our industrial landscape such as fishing harbours and the working farm that surrounds her Winchester studio.

She works with glass sheets, granules and powders which she fuses together in a kiln, often several times with some pieces developing into more sculptural forms.

Maggie’s inspiration for her paintings mostly comes from her visits to Cornwall and focuses on the wild Atlantic coastline, especially on the beaches at low tide.

Sue and Maggie discovered that they both used a similar colour palette and there were many parallels in their work.

This exhibition will be an opportunity to see how their work sits together, with each artist’s interpretation adding something to that of the other, Sue said.

Sue has worked with glass for 25 after a career as a graphic designer and loves experimenting, continually developing new designs.

She undertakes commissions to make kitchen splashbacks and wall art and runs courses for beginners.

Maggie has a fine art degree from the University of Chichester and won the Cornwall Life Landscape Painter of the Year in 2016.

She also runs workshops and is never happier, she says, than when sitting on a rock on Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, watching the tide go out.