Lindfield artists offer open day

Zahra Priddle at work

The collective of artists, who work in ceramics, jewellery, wood and metal, are based at Great Walstead School on the outskirts of Lindfield. The Great Walstead Studio has been open only to staff, pupils and parents at the school until now, but will be opening to the general public between 10am and 4pm on December 4.

Spokeswoman and one of the artists Isobel Roope said: “Visitors will be able to meet the artists, learn more about how they make their work and purchase artwork or commission new pieces. Tea, coffee and cake will be available to visitors.

“The partnership between the artists and Great Walstead School, which is an independent school for girls and boys aged two and a half to 13 years, started in September 2020. The artists, who are all alumni of the University of Brighton, renovated the school’s art studio courtyard and use the shared space to create art and offer workshops to children and adults. The majority of the studio’s artists work in ceramics, creating both functional and sculptural pieces, while other artists specialise in jewellery or metal work.”

Alma Boyes, a lifelong ceramist and sculptor who ran the 3D design and craft course at University of Brighton until recently, said she is delighted to welcome the public to the space.

“I’m so pleased that we’re finally able to welcome visitors to our space. Many of the artists who use the space are just starting out as artists and makers so it would be amazing to have the support of local residents.”

The partnership between the artists and school was set up by Chris Calvey, headmaster at Great Walstead.

The school gives the artists space to establish their practice and business as emerging artists and offers a fresh perspective on the arts to the school community.

The artists teach after-school clubs, adult and child workshops and summer holiday clubs.

Chris said: “It has been such a pleasure to partner up with such a talented group of artists.

“They have shared their passion and enthusiasm for art with our own pupils running an excellent collection of after-school art clubs as well as their support in our lessons. Do come and meet them. The art really is quite beautiful, and they do a mean cake!”

The Open Studio takes place on Saturday, December 4 from 10am to 4pm at Great Walstead School, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield, West Sussex, RH16 2QL

For more information on the Open Studio day, workshops or summer holiday clubs, contact [email protected]