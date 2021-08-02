Surrey Sculpture Society exhibiting at Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

Leonardslee Gardens lake view

Spokeswoman Lynda Lawrence said: “The Surrey Sculpture Society has exhibited at many renowned venues in the last 25 years and will be stepping over the county border into West Sussex to launch their summer exhibition at the Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

“It will be the first time that the society will be staging a major exhibition at the magnificent Grade I listed garden, which has undergone the largest garden restoration in England.

“The event will open on July 30 and run until September 5, with the sculpture trail nestled in the Leonardslee estate. Visitors can delight in 240 acres of spectacular gardens, including seven tranquil lakes, parkland, and woodland created by Sir Edmond Loder, the great Victorian plant hunter and previous owner of Leonardslee. The venue also boasts exceptional visitor facilities with five food venues, a farm shop and garden centre.

“Visitors will be able to discover over 80 diverse sculptures strategically located within this beautiful setting, as well as the abundance of wildlife at Leonardslee, including wallabies and a deer park.

“Created by both established and emerging artists, the sculptures will be in a wide range of materials including bronze, resin, glass, metal, wood, stone, ceramic and found objects.”

Surrey Sculpture Society’s chairman Nick Baker said: “Leonardslee has embraced outdoor sculpture on a grand scale and invited the SSS to devise a trail that not only shows off the art, but also complements the many beautiful areas of this fantastic venue. We will have dedicated stewards on hand to answer any questions regarding the sculptures and all pieces will be available for purchase should visitors fall in love with one or two!”

Leonardslee estate manager Adam Streeter added: “We are delighted to welcome the Surrey Sculpture Society to Leonardslee, which is gaining a reputation as a major arts venue in the South of England, especially as a venue for outdoor sculptures.”

SSS Leonardslee exhibition manager Abby Martin said: “Our exhibiting artists are all looking forward to seeing visitors immersed in the beautiful surroundings and wildlife at Leonardslee Gardens as they follow our sculpture trail, maybe meeting up with friends and family for an overdue catch-up, able to appreciate human company again, as expressed by many of our sculptures including Seamus Cuddihy’s Side by Side and Marion Ironmonger’s Yakop-(Embrace).”

As an additional feature, visitors to the Surrey Sculpture Society’s exhibition at Leonardslee Gardens will also be able to enjoy an audio tour of the sculpture trail, which will allow them to hear what the artists have to say about their work as they walk around the exhibition. Partnering with Marty Lowell of Listening Gardens, the audio tour will be accessible via the Listening Gardens App which is free to download for both Apple and Android users. Download the app or scan the QR Code attached to listen to the audio trail at https://listeninggardens.stqry.app/. Posters with QR code information will also be available at the event.

Admission to the Surrey Sculpture Society’s Sculpture Trail is included in the entrance to Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens at Horsham, RH13 6PR. Opening times: 9am-5pm.

From small beginnings as a group of just fourteen sculptors living in Surrey 26 years ago, the Surrey Sculpture Society has grown into a major force, now attracting considerable interest and has been featured across the arts, gardening and regional media.

The SSS now has more than 250 members spread across the South East of England and further afield across the UK, encompassing both professionals and talented emerging sculptors. It aims to pro-mote interaction between sculptors, to organise exhibitions and to encourage an appreciation of sculpture.