Bestselling Chichester-based author Kate Mosse launches YouTube channel

Kate Mosse. Photo credit Ruth Crafer

Readers will be able to subscribe to Kate’s YouTube channel Kate Mosse on Books so they never miss an episode.

A monthly bookclub, the first strand – Mosse on a Monday – will go live on November 1 and the first Monday of the month thereafter.

Featuring two non-fiction and two fiction books a month, titles for Mosse on a Monday will be chosen from Kate’s personal reading.

There will be some new books, but there will also be old favourites and those that maybe slipped under the radar.

Full of positivity and a passion to promote classics and new writing alike, Kate will be recommending books as one reader to fellow readers.

Kate said: “What better way to celebrate a new decade than to launch this new project dedicated to shouting about fantastic, inspiring, thought-provoking, beautiful novels and non-fiction that I’ve loved reading.

“The aim is simple – to share what’s on my bedside table, past and present, from titles publishing now to those published years, even hundreds of years, ago.”

Kate, who is the founder director of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and chairs Discoveries new writing initiative for the Women’s Prize Trust, is working on a major non-fiction project for Macmillan inspired by her global #WomanInHistory campaign as well as writing the third novel in her The Burning Chambers Series for publication in 2023.

Her stage adaptation of her Gothic thriller The Taxidermist’s Daughter will premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre as part of their 60th anniversary season in 2022.

A visiting professor in creative writing and contemporary fiction at the University of Chichester, Kate has had her books translated into 37 languages and published in more than 40 countries.