Words for a Dying World: Stories of Grief and Courage

Spokeswoman Sarah Slight said: “Hannah Malcolm is a theologian, environmentalist, and campaigner, currently training to be a priest in the Church of England and writing a PhD on theology and climate/ecological grief. She is also a regular contributor to Thought for the Day on BBC Radio 4

“Hannah will be discussing how we talk about climate grief in the church and then, when we have found the words, what do we do with that grief. Hannah’s book unites a richly diverse collection of voices from around the world expressing lament, despair but also hope.”