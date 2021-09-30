MAFSUK filmed in Sussex goes off the air after E4 suffers ‘tech issues’

MAFS SUS-210930-221756001

Twitter exploded with fury and frustration tonight (Thursday September 30) after E4 repeated last night’s episode of Married At First Sight UK instead of the series finale which was filmed in Sussex.

The show, which was billed to reveal which of the final remaining couples in the ‘experiment’ would choose to stay together or split, never made it on to the nation’s TV screens at 9pm due to ‘tech issues’.

Instead, previous night’s episode was repeated before programming went off the air entirely, apart from the advertisements, until about 9.45pm - when an old First Dates programme was dusted down.

Responding to the deluge of Tweets, E4 said: “We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on. We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK.”

MAFS UK as it is known has been completely transformed from earlier series based on the highly successful Australian version.

Broadcast Monday to Thursday each week it has proved a huge end of summer hit - but viewers were clearly disappointed to miss out this evening.

The tech issues will cause a major scheduling headache for E4 as the Australian series is slated to begin broadcasting on Monday.

Set in Brighton and the wonderful countryside of East and West Sussex the episodes have shown the area at its very best.

The concept of the programme is that couples who have never met before are matched by experts and see one another for the first time at their wedding.