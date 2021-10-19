Filming took place in January 2020, over two weeks with much of the filming taking place at night.

Only the front of the house was used for filming, the inside of Ravencroft was created at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford.

The house, with its recognisable columns and green roof, has been transformed into Ravencroft Institute where character Frances Barrison aka Shreik, played by Naomie Harris, is being held.

In the sequel to the 2018 film Venom Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Goodwood House can be seen at one minute 20 seconds in the trailer.

This isn't the first time the Chichester estate has been used for filming the motor circuit was used in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), and Downton Abbey has also filmed there.

