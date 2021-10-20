Horrible Histories on the Crawley stage

Horrible Histories

The Horrible Histories production of Barmy Britain arrives at The Hawth from Wednesday, October 27-Saturday, October 30 to take audiences on a trip through the history of Britain with 3D effects.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Can you beat battling Boudicca? What if a Viking moved in next door? Would you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Can evil Elizabeth entertain England? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

“The special feature of the production are the amazing 3D effects called Bogglevision. Among an array of 3D illusions, skulls hover, damns burst and missiles fly into the audience. Even adults will find it hard not to duck.”

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is written by Neal Foster and Terry Deary, the author of the bestselling Horrible Histories books. Terry Deary is the world’s bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 40 different languages. Since 1983 his 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 25 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil.

“This wonderful journey through the gruesome, scary and unbelievable moments in British history is perfect entertainment for anyone aged from 5 to 105!”