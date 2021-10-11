Horsham's Capitol starts the panto countdown

Horsham panto

Venue and productions manager Matthew Effemey said: “Local Horsham lad Toby Miles (Les Misérables and Mamma Mia!) plays Aladdin in this magical new adaptation by award-winning director Zoë Waterman, who directs at The Capitol for the first time following critically acclaimed pantomimes at Theatr Clwyd.

“The festive family favourite also stars Rosie Cava-Beale (The Bodyguard UK tour) as Princess Amirah, pantomime legend Dan Smith as Widow Twankey, Siobhan Athwal (Viva Forever) as SIRI/Genie of the Ring, Emma Ralston (Wind in The Willows) as Frankie Twankey, Antony Reed (Kinky Boots and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) as Sultan and the marvellous Cavin Cornwall (most recently seen at Sadlers Wells in Singin’ In The Rain) as Abanazar.

“The ensemble will be made up of Yamit Salazar, Stephanie Martin, Sarafina Doussay and James Ashton as well as a carefully selected troupe of local Horsham children playing the juvenile chorus.

“Produced in-house by The Capitol with set and costume design by Jess Curtis, lighting design by Mark Howland, composition and arrangement by Mark Crossland, choreography by Sundeep Saini and written by Morgan Brind the show will be one to remember!

“Heroes Aladdin and Princess Amirah will take the audience on a spectacular, action-packed adventure through mystical lands with gorgeous sets, amazing costumes and lots of favourite songs.”

Aladdin marks the first time in seven years that The Capitol has assembled a new creative team, led by venue and productions manager Matthew.

Matthew added: “After being deprived of pantomime last year, we knew we wanted to make 2021 a year to remember. We’ve assembled a top quality cast and creative team and we’re all raring to go.

“We have a few surprises up our sleeves to ensure everyone coming along gets two years’ worth of fun and entertainment all in one go!”

Estate Agents Brock Taylor are sponsoring this year’s production.