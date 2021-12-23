How The Kings is taking control of its own panto

Jack & the Beanstalk - pic by Sheila Burnett

Their 2020 Dick Whittington was cut short in its prime by the latest lockdown, not even reaching Christmas Eve.

The team tried to bring it back this summer, but post-lockdown uncertainties meant it wasn’t worth the risk. Now they are truly moving on with Jack and the Beanstalk for Christmas 2021.

Like Dick Whittington, it is being produced in-house by the Kings Theatre, until Sunday, January 2 with tickets starting at £18.

Worthing-born Love Island star Amy Hart is joining the cast alongside the returning pantomime cast from last year’s production including Portsmouth-born X Factor finalist and one half of Same Difference, Sean Smith, plus Pompey pantomime favourites James Percy, Julia Worsley, Marlene Little Hill and Peter McCrohon, plus Jack in his usual slot as dame.

As Jack says: “Putting on those last three shows last year was just the saddest thing ever. It was so emotional, and then we thought ‘OK, so let’s bring this back in the summer’ and then we couldn’t because we were coming out of lockdown and we weren’t sure how things were going to be. We had to have the decision to can it or to take it to the wire and in the end we just felt that the financial risks were going to be too much. And so in the end we just thought we would put all our efforts into Jack and the Beanstalk this year.”

It was important to offer a different panto. Jack isn’t sure they would have had the audience for Dick Whittington again. It was important to move on: “We just weren’t sure that the audience would have come with us, that they would have just thought it was the same old poster again.”

Inevitably, this year’s panto comes at the end of another hugely challenging year: “We basically had to shift two years’ worth of programming into 2022, beginning of 2023, and we have managed to cram everything in, thanks to the promoters and the producers. It was tough, but we have now got a full schedule.”