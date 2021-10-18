The Legend of Sleepy Hollow hits the Guildford stage

Sleepy Hollow

Wendi Peters (Big! The Musical; Coronation Street) and Bill Ward (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie; Emmerdale), will lead the production at the Yvonne Arnaud from October 18-23.

Spokeswoman Ellie Harman said: “Washington Irving’s classic tale has been adapted by playwright Philip Meeks (Murder, Margaret and Me; Harpy), unleashing one of the most terrifying monsters from the horror canon on stage – the Headless Horseman. The ghoulish and edge-of-the-seat experience will tour theatres across the UK.

“With Hallowmas fast approaching, Sleepy Hollow simmers with anticipation. Arriving as the new teacher, Ichabod Crane finds himself embroiled in the secrets and unsettling traditions of the locals. However, all is not as it seems. When disturbing events overwhelm the small town, he finds himself swept up in a dangerous mystery which leaves him doubting his own sanity.

“Transforming the American Dream into the American Gothic, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow unleashes terror on the stage, in a heart-pounding visual masterpiece directed by Jake Smith (The Hound of the Baskervilles; A Christmas Carol; I’m Gonna Pray For You So Hard), with jaw-dropping illusions by Filipe J. Carvalho (Back To The Future The Musical; Secret Cinema presents Stranger Things). This haunting premiere revitalises a classic text for a new audience.”

Director Jake Smith said: “Sleepy Hollow is undoubtedly one of the greatest horror stories ever written and a tour de force to stage. This production has at its heart the power of nomadic storytelling and gathering around the campfire for a good ghost story. It is an important story for now as we look at conversations around the identity of nations, communities and humankind throughout the world.

“This production has allowed an incredible ensemble of actors to viscerally and inventively bring the Hollow to life. It is a piece that shines on our actors’ athleticism, which is really exciting as we look to theatre returning. We look forward to transporting the audience through a quest of logic and illusion, creating fear and defying expectation.”