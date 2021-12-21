The Snow Queen sets her sights on Crawley
The Snow Queen is the Christmas show in the studio at the Hawth in Crawley running from Friday, December 24-Thursday, December 30.
When her friend is stolen by the cold hearted Snow Queen, Gerda must find the strength and courage to travel across the lands to save him.
An array of characters along the way will guide and aid her journey but can Gerda bring the warmth of summer back to her friend?
Presented by This is My Theatre and Parkwood Productions, with live music, song and characters all ages will love, this beautiful adaptation will warm hearts this Christmas, the venue promises.
Tickets priced £18 (child £15); family of four £56 are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.