Three seasonal tales of terror on Crawley stage

Christmas Gothic

A spokesman said: “Christmas is a time to remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future; a time of feasts and festivities, of holly and mistletoe; a time of visits and visitations. A time of ghosts.

“Come in from the cold and enter the Christmas spirit as a dark, spectral woman tells haunting tales of the festive season, lighting a candle to the frailties of human nature and illuminating the icy, chilling depths of the bleak, wintry dark…

“Following the international touring success of Female Gothic, Dyad Productions resurrects a Victorian tradition by presenting three seasonal tales of terror to scintillate the gooseflesh on dark Christmas nights.

“Dyad Productions creates, produces and tours classic theatre with an innovative and contemporary emphasis.

“Christmas Gothic (2015) is the only Dyad production to be released outside the Edinburgh Fringe, due to its festive nature and has already proven to be a five-star staple of the Christmas theatre season.