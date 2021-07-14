Top comics line up for Crawley comedy night

Crawley comedy night

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Marcus Brigstocke is regarded as a major comedy, writing and acting talent, performing stand-up to sell-out audiences on tour nationally.

“BBC Radio 4 has become somewhat of a second home to Marcus with regular appearances on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, The Now Show and Just A Minute; he has also written and recorded three series and four specials of his hit show Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off.

“Joanne McNally has been taking Ireland’s comedy scene by storm with sell-out tours, hilarious chat show appearances, newspaper articles and a hit documentary all under her belt.

“Now firmly on the UK comedy circuit, she’s enjoyed sell-out Edinburgh runs with her stand-up shows.

“Paul McCaffrey completed two sell-out tours of the UK with Sean Lock and more recently Kevin Bridges on his record-breaking Brand New Tour.

“Paul made his debut on the flagship BBC stand-up show Live At The Apollo in 2019 and has also starred in Impractical Jokers and Russell Howard’s Good News, Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central, Channel 4’s 50 Funniest and CBBC’s The Dog Ate My Homework.

“In association with Off The Kerb, this event is initially being sold as a socially distanced event in the open air amphitheatre to follow government restrictions. If bad weather prevents the show being performed outdoors, it will be switched to the main theatre as a socially distanced event.”

Maximum booking is six.

If you wish to book a bigger party, the venue asks you to email [email protected] for assistance.