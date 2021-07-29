Barclays bank seeking site for a mobile unit in Midhurst

The former Barclays building on North Street, Midhurst. Pic Steve Robards

Following the closure of Barclays in North Street on Friday, July 23, Barclays has announced it will be offering a ‘face-to-face’ service in the town and said it has so far received a ‘positive response’.

The service will offer financial mentoring, digital education and a range of other banking services. It is expected to visit fortnightly.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We are actively seeking a location in Midhurst for the Barclays van which can provide a face-to-face and accessible service.

“We are receiving positive support locally and should be able to confirm timings soon, with the service planned to start in August.

“Hosted by local Barclays colleagues, the van offers financial mentoring, digital education and the chance to complete complex banking services.

“The aim is for the van to visit the town once a fortnight and it will complement the facilities already available in the town via the local Post Office.”

Midhurst Town Council has said it has been engaging with Barclays over the mobile banking unit. Announcing the plans, a spokesman said on social media: “We know the closure of Barclays was a concern to many local residents and local businesses in Midhurst.

“Midhurst Town Council have been engaging with the team at Barclays and they are in the process of agreeing a suitable site for a mobile banking unit, much like the Lloyds TSB unit, to visit Midhurst regularly.