British Airways looking to recruit local cabin crew - here is how you can apply

The company is keen to recruit people from the Gatwick community to help lift jobs for locals in the area and to provide a comfortable work-life balance for those who will be operating its short-haul European services.

The jobs which range from senior positions for those with flying experience, to crew roles for those who have never flown before but are interested in a completely new challenge, are all now being advertised on the airlines website. New recruits will be rewarded with a salary of up to £24,000*.

Sam Pritchard, British Airways’ Gatwick Programme Director, said: “Working as cabin crew is a unique and exciting job which will take you to incredible destinations. We are looking for people who know how to deliver brilliant customer service to join our team and we would relish the opportunity to bring people who are local to Gatwick onboard to join our family.”

The new subsidiary, which will be British Airways branded and be consistent with the Heathrow customer experience, will operate to some of the most popular leisure destinations across Europe and a schedule will be shared in the coming weeks, to ensure customers will be able to plan ahead for a summer 2022 holiday.

The airline has already contacted people in the company’s existing talent pools at Gatwick. These pools hold the details of people who have left the business but have expressed an interest in returning when jobs are available. For people looking to work at Heathrow, BA is also welcoming people to join its central fleet, which operates both short and long-haul routes.