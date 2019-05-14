Cake makers step in for weddings after Choccywoccydoodah closure

A group of 40 Sussex cake makers are set to help couples who have been left without a wedding cake after the closure of famous Brighton chocolate shop Choccywoccydoodah.

Choccywoccydoodah closed down last week, and a sign was left on its front door and website explaining the shop was closed permanently.

Calley Bryson of Calley's Cakes in Burgess Hill, rallied a network of around 40 cake makers in Sussex who are part of a Facebook group.

After reading about the closure of the famous chocolate shop, Calley said: "I was quite shocked really that such an iconic cake company had closed. It is a shame."

She saw said after seeing comments on Facebook from people left cakeless before their big day she wanted to help.

Calley is part of a 40-strong Facebook group of Sussex cake makers, and she asked if they could help those affected by the closure of Choccywoccydoodah.

"Being part of a group that I know most of us towards the summer months and wedding season are completely fully booked," she said. "I thought I will ask if anyone has availability. We can just ask so they don't have to ring round 20 cake makers.

"Between us we should have availability for certain dates.

"I have been contacted by a few people that have cakes booked in in the next six to eight weeks. We can offer them an option as well as a discount.

"It is about giving people a choice. There are lots of us here.

"They are not going to be disappointed."

Laure Moyle of Pulborough-based The Pudding Fairy, said: "We hope we can help as many couples as possible with our wedding cake 'rescue plan'.

"It’s a real team effort you see. Some of us have a little bit more time to help with baking the cakes whilst some of us (like me) don’t have the bandwidth but can help with specialist skills. Mine is chocolate art so it’s quite a handy moment."

And she shared a Facebook post by one of the businesses offering to help, Kasserina Cakes, which said: "Were you left cakeless by this?

"Kasserina is very lucky to be part of a group of over 40 talented Sussex cake makers who have linked together to create a supportive local network.

"As a group we have decided to offer a discount to anyone who had booked with Choccywoccydoodah to try to soften the blow and can contact the whole group on your behalf to see who still has space on your date?

"We were all horrified to see the news come out about Choccywoccydoodah folding swiftly followed by the realisation that there will be couples who have just found they have no wedding cake booking any more and will have lost any money they had paid for the booking.

"If you or anyone you know has been left high and dry by Choccy’s demise, please get in touch. If Pudding Fairy isn’t available we can ask the group and see if anyone else has availability for you.

"It’s busy for all of us so we can’t promise to have space but as a group of over 40 there’s a good chance of someone being available.

"Proof of a confirmed booking with choccy will be needed to claim the discount."

Choccywoccydoodah, which had been based in Meeting House Lane, was founded in 1994 by Christine Taylor and Christine Garratt.

It became famous for its stunning cake designs and celebrity clients.

The brand became more well-known after featuring in a reality TV show on the Really channel from 2011-2014.

Choccywoccydoodah also had a London branch until recently – the store in Covent Garden closed down last week. An Eastbourne branch also opened, but it shut its doors back in 2005.