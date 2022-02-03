Chichester District Leaflet Exchange returns for 2022

The Leaflet Exchange business event is making its return to the district. Pic: Steve Robards SUS-220302-125018001

The business to business event will be held on Wednesday, March 9 at the Brasserie, Chichester Festival Theatre.

Leaflet Exchange is run by The Great Sussex Way, the body responsible for tourism across the district.

This event will be an opportunity for all kinds of tourism businesses to showcase their offering whilst networking with industry colleagues, helping to promote collaborative working and enriching the area’s visitor experience.

Businesses that will exhibit include; visitor attractions, accommodation owners and managers, hospitality venues, events and experience providers, transport companies and more.

Danielle Dunfield, CEO of The Great Sussex Way said: “Leaflet Exchange has been a favourite fixture on the tourism industry calendar for many years and we’re so looking forward to bringing it back. It’s a great opportunity to bring together the wide spectrum of businesses that make up the tourism community as we head into an exciting year for tourism, with pioneering events taking place including Culture Spark 2022 and Goodwood’s Eroica Britannia”.

Exhibitor stands are priced at £70 and can be booked via the website: https://www.thegreatsussexway.org/leaflet-exchange/.