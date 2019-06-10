Chichester House of Fraser site: What's in store?

The investment fund manager in charge of Chichester's House of Fraser has hinted at what residents might see coming to the store.

Speaking to the Observer, Harry Foster of Savills Investment Management, said there was interest coming from a number of potential occupiers of the building but no interest had been registered by 'traditional retailers'.

Mr Foster said: “We are told the landlord has received expressions of interest from a number of different, but complimentary occupiers for the site, which they are currently exploring.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, no interest has been received from traditional retailers or department store operators and in fact Chichester has been suffering from a number of other retailers also looking to close down in the town — a theme that is sadly being repeated up and down the country”.

Since the department store in West Street shut its doors for the last time on January 26, the building has been empty. More than 160 jobs were put at risk when the retailer announced it would be closing 31 of its 59 stores across the UK and Ireland last year.

Readers of the Observer shared their memories of the site on social media with some fans of the store hailing from Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

What would you like to see fill the site on West Street? Let us know by emailing news@chiobserver.co.uk.