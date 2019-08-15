Churcher's College celebrates 'best ever' A level results

Churcher's College in Petersfield is celebrating its 'best ever' A level results today.

Head teacher Simon Williams said: "When something gets repeated time and time again one can become desensitised to the news, and I would have liked to have avoided using the phrase ‘record-breaking’ once again in respect to Churcher’s A level results, but that is what they are; outstanding, our best ever, record-breaking.

The acapella group

"Once again the students at Churcher’s have smashed all expectations of them; they have absolutely excelled in the classroom and outside. It is an absolute delight that all this has obviously not been to the detriment of academic success. That maxim which goes: ‘if you want a job done well give it to a busy person’, seems to hold true here!

"This glorious success story is part natural talent, part brilliant teaching, but probably mostly the influence students have on each other.

"When everyone has a common aspiration to be the best they can be, the inspiration and influence infects all. Add to that the delightful camaraderie of a shared adventure and you have a heady mix that brings outstanding rewards. What a joy it can be to be a teacher!"

Amongst the college's success stories are a group of 15 girls in an acapella group, who between them, achieved the following results:

Tom Bloomer with his A level results

• A* x 17

• A x 20

• B x 8

• C x 3

The group includes: Florence Anderson from Petersfield, Mathilda Billsberry-Grass from Midhurst, Rosie Botham from Froxfield, Holly Conder from Petersfield, India Easson- Hastings from Chichester, Imogen Evans from Petersfield, Frances Flannagan from Rake, Liss, Isabella Herraman-Stowers from Liphook, Alysia Hoe from Petersfield, Ella Mitchell from Haslemere, Holly Porter from Farnham, Halcyon Sheen from Petersfield, Elizabeth Turner from Petersfield, Jessica Willson from Petersfield, Hannah Wilson from Godalming, Surrey.