Based in Midhurst, it entered 15 pies in total and came away with awards for all those entered including class champion in the Speciality Meat and Game Pie category with its game put and class champion in the Fish and Chip Shop category with its chicken chip shop curry pie.

Christian Barrington, Mud’s founder and chief pie maker, said “We have won class champion before but we’ve never won two trophies in one go.

“I’m chuffed to bits and very proud of my team. We constantly strive for perfection and to get this sort of national recognition at the British Pie Awards makes it all worthwhile – it’s the rubber stamp of approval.”

Christian with his two awards

The British Pie Awards attracts pie producers large and small from across the country. The event is judged in Britain’s pie capital, Melton Mowbray, and this year 813 pies were entered in 23 categories

Mud Foods sells pies, squiches (square quiches) and sides of beer battered chips, mash or sweet potato fries.

Christian said: “We have our staple pies, the ones we do year in and year out, and then we come up with new varieties each year.

“This year we have the hearty beef and potato pie, pulled pork in a sticky BBQ sauce and a scrumpy cheese and onion pie.”

Christian prides himself on the quality of the ingredients used in his pies from the butter in the pastry to the locally sourced items.

The pies use meat and dairy from the Goodwood Estate, the scrumpy cider is Heart of Hampshire from Mr Whiteheads, which is between Petersfield and Alton and the porter ale in the steak and ale pie is from Greyhound Brewery in Storrington.

Mud Foods was started in 2009. Christian initially worked in financial services, but during a conference in 2007 he realised he needed to do something else.

He said: “I looked around the room at all the grey haired men and women and thought ‘I don’t want to be sat in here in ten years time’ .”

Growing up he always had a passion for cooking and has fond memories of being in the kitchen with his grandmother, who he says was a ‘homely cook’ and would make a large steak and kidney pie for the whole family.

He said: “Her food was simple but really tasty and used quality ingredients.”

Mud Foods’ most popular pie is steak and ale, but during lockdown they have seen an increase in the amount of orders of the vegan pie.

He said: “The food we produce is what I cook at home for my family, I want food that people enjoy.”