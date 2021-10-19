The awards, in its tenth year, welcomed 350 guests at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport-NEC on Monday, October 18.

The English Curry Awards 2021 are a celebration of local businesses, where winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service, as they are chosen by members of the general public.

The awards recognise the hard work, determination, impeccable service and efforts of the best English curry establishment and professionals that create and serve delicious dishes at an excellent standard.

Masala City, Chichester crowned Restaurant of the Year at English Curry Awards

Owners Murad and Jay and family members attended the black-tie event hosted by presenter, Tommy Sandhu. Masala City, 8 St Pancras, Chichester was a finalist in the Restaurant of the Year category for South East. They won the regional title and then were announced as the overall winner from all regional winners.

Murad Hossain and Jay Hussain co-owners, said: “We are both in shock and had a sleepless night, we were very pleased to win our region but then to be announced as the overall winner was just a total surprise. Thank you to our customers, family and friends and our team who all contribute to our success."

The English Curry Awards 2021 embodied the strength of the nation’s hospitality industry. It is a vast group of men and women from the restaurant and takeaway industry who specialise in creating England’s favourite dish.