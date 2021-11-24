Each decanter is paired with a VIP experience at Goodwood Members’ Meeting, the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival, as well as a photograph taken and signed by renowned Formula 1 photographer Rainer Schlegelmilch, each also signed by motor racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart OBE.

All three unique lots will be auctioned for charity at the Bonhams Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on December 7, 2021 with all proceeds going to Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by Sir Jackie that raises and allocates monies to research into a prevention or cure for dementia.

The Duke of Richmond said: “I am thrilled this exciting collaboration has brought together the Goodwood Estate and Glenfiddich to create three exquisite bottles of whisky, raising money for our incredible Festival of Speed charity. Thank you to our estate partner Bonhams, for hosting these very special lots within their auction. We look forward to welcoming the successful bidders to our headline motorsport events next year.”

Glenfiddith and Goodwood have collaborated on a number of bottles.

The three decanters of Glenfiddich Goodwood have been drawn by Malt Master Brian Kinsman from a hand-selected cask, No. 11136, which has lain untouched in Glenfiddich’s historic Warehouse 8 for 42 years. The contents of the refill American Oak hogshead barrel have quietly matured since 13 April 1979, creating a unique expression that is sublimely balanced.

Kinsman said: “Cask 11136 is a stunning example of Glenfiddich, with an oaky, sweet and long lasting taste. It has reached a perfection that few casks will ever achieve and is the ideal whisky to celebrate our long standing relationship with Goodwood.”

Each one is contained in a handblown crystal decanter by renowned French crystalmaker, Baccarat.

A dedication to craft, entrepreneurship and innovation puts the two luxury brands in pole position to capitalise on their unique shared almost two hundred year heritage. The connection can be traced back to 1836 when a chance inheritance handed Gordon Castle, and its vast estate reaching down to the River Fiddich, to the fifth Duke of Richmond. Alarmed by the behaviour and illicit distilling undertaken by his new tenants, the new Duke used political influence and commercial nous to ensure distilling became legal; thereby paving the way for William Grant to build the Glenfiddich Distillery. A marriage between Grant’s daughter, Isabella, and a son of a tenant farmer on the Cabrach Estate that neighboured the Gordon Estate created a lasting bond. The Dukes of Richmond and Gordon soon made annual sporting pilgrimages from Goodwood to Glenfiddich Lodge for their Highland holidays.

Claudia Falcone, Global Brand Director for Glenfiddich, the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky, said: “Today’s very special run of just three bottles is one of the many ideas that has come from close collaboration between Goodwood and Glenfiddich. It draws on a shared history and Scotch whisky’s emergence as a collectable asset-class to create a lasting legacy for the important research undertaken by Race Against Dementia. We are delighted to contribute to Bonhams’ whisky sale and continue to provide a contemporary twist to connections first established over two-hundred years ago.”

Bonhams has given an estimate for each lot of £6,500.