Helping Sussex businesses take global opportunities has never been more important

So we applaud SussExport, a conference held at the Wiston Estate near Steyning last Friday.

The keynote speaker was the Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss who detailed the growing number of free trade deals being negotiated - but the event was also packed with useful information to help local businesses make the most of a global market place.

A vibrant economy underpins everything we seek to do in Sussex as well as our collective quality of life and we applaud the organisers of this event - not least Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith who spearheaded it.

Delegates at SussExport 2021

Wiston was a great choice of location.

It symbolises the many supreme wineries across Sussex whose bottles are not merely enjoyed here - but are even being successfully exported to countries who traditionally shipped sparkling and still wines to our shores.