A sign has appeared on the window of the clothing giant in the Corn Exchange, East Street, announcing that the store will be closing on Thursday, October 21 at 5.30pm.

"We look forward to seeing you in our nearest stores at Arun Retail Park, Bognor Regis and Solent Retail Park, Havant," the sign read

Another major fashion retailer, New Look, announced it would also be closing in October. Read more hereThe news that Next is closing comes three years after the chain said it was ‘unlikely’ to renew its lease and would look at any offers from other retailers to take it over before 2020.

Next is set to close its Chichester branch

Bosses insisted, at the time, that no final decision had been made. However, staff said they had been told by the company it was to close but said they weren’t sure exactly when.

This came only a year after Next closed its separate menswear shop, also in East Street, and added the range to its flagship store in the historic, Grade II listed, Corn Exchange.

