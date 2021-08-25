Women’s clothing store, Therapy, first opened in May 2004. SUS-210825-171437001

Therapy, on Golden Square, shut its doors for the final time last week.

Laura Woodham, who ran the shop with husband Chris, said it was the right time to step down and ‘let someone else create their dreams’ in the ‘perfect location’.

Laura said she will now be moving onto a different type of therapy, having been studying for a degree in counselling for the last four years.

In a heartfelt message to customers, Laura wrote: “Yes it’s true. We have decided, after 17 years of glorious fashion and endless fun with you our wonderful customers, that it is time to retire from Therapy.

“Those of you who have been with us from our beginning in May 2004 will remember that we threatened to move to both Montana to be cowboys, and later France to be...French I guess! Neither of which we did because we couldn’t bear to leave Therapy or Petworth. But all good things must end.”

Laura said that, in April, it was thought that a buyer had been found for the business.

However, this recently fell through.

Laura continued: “I haven’t had the lead up to closing our doors that I had hoped for.

“Yet I am secretly relieved that Therapy is not passing into other hands. Therapy was not only the precious creation of ours but of yours too. We made Therapy between us all and that just can’t be recreated.

“I have had lots of you telling me about the extensive Therapy wardrobes that so many of you still have. What a joy it is for me to hear that you have enjoyed our time together and that Therapy lives on in all your lovely clothes and shoes and bags and scarves and jewellery! We have loved every minute of our last 17 years with you.”

The whole Therapy crew was in attendance at the shop’s final day last Tuesday.

Laura said: “There were loads of tears, reminiscing, laughter – not least when our lovely customers came in bearing flowers and fizz to say farewell.