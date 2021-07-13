Proposed £350m Center Parcs in Sussex would be ‘massive potential rocket’ for area’s economy
A proposed new £350m Center Parcs holiday site in Sussex would give the economy a ‘massive’ potential boost.
Mims Davies, Mid Sussex MP said the park, which Center Parcs hopes to build in Worth, near Crawley, would drive tourism and holidays to the area – supporting the local economy and employment.
Reacting to the park’s announcement, she said: “Center Parcs has announced it has identified a site in Mid Sussex area for its new UK location – its sixth site and a £350 million investment – subject to planning.
“A massive potential rocket for our local economy and jobs with more tourism and holidays coming here.”
Mid Sussex District Council Leader Jonathan Ash-Edwards said the site could be a ‘huge boost’ for Sussex’s economy.
He added: “Center Parcs has announced it has identified a site in Mid Sussex for its sixth UK location in what could be a £350m investment.
“There is a rigorous planning process ahead, but their interest is a huge boost for the Sussex economy as it recovers from the pandemic.”