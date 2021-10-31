Picture: Derek Martin

On a post on Facebook it said:

"Dear All Sunday 31st Ticket Holders.

You have been contacted directly via email.

Due to the adverse weather we have had and more due tonight our ground conditions are not safe to open tomorrow Sunday 31st. We just about managed to get everyone in and out today but as a lot of visitors who came today will have seen, it was very tricky.

We understand this is such a huge disappointment for so many. And we if there was something we could do to make the ground conditions less saturated we would. But the quantity of water that has rained the last few days has meant no one can drive onto the site, it would be too unsafe, cars would get stuck

We did everything in our power to stay open today (October 30) with more rain due tonight it will be impossible to open tomorrow.

We would like to thank you all for supporting our event. So many of you appreciate and understand what we try to create for the children and families or anyone who just enjoys being outside, making memories and carving out traditions.

Happy Halloween and see you in 2022.

PLEASE PLEASE share your pumpkin carving designs and memories it will make us all very happy!

Love the Rogate Pumpkin Patch Team 2021.