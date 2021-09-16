She said: “When our son was five we said he could pick a dog for his sixth birthday and he chose a dachshund.

“We were really surprised but when we got our first dog my husband and I just fell in love with the breed and it grew from there.”

Within five years their one dog had become six, at the most they had ten dogs.

Sallie-Anne Lent

She said: “We moved to Petworth as both my son and husband play polo so we thought we could combine both our passions and look for a house that would suit us and the dogs.

“When we found the house there were paw prints in the tiles I just knew it was the house for us.”

The hotel offers day boarding and longer stays.

Dachshunds

It initially started with Sallie-Anne looking after the siblings of her own dogs.

As well bed and board Sallie-Anne also offers the dogs pampering such as nail clipping and treatments including laser, with everything under one roof.

The dogs that stay at the hotel have a trial before its first visit.

She said: “We need to make sure the dog is polite and will get on with the other dogs so they come for the day and see how we get on.

“They can be very stubborn dogs but very affectionate and love snuggling as they are lap dogs.”

Sallie-Anne has also created a highly nutritious, human grade dog food.

She said: “The food we give them is human grade. We use meat and fish from the UK, using Angus beef and salmon.

“I just found other dog food was full of rice and ours is 65 per cent meat and the rest is vegetables. It is very nutritional food made especially for the dachshunds but we also have another one that has been developed for all breeds.

“I work with a factory that I know I can trust to make the food with no chemicals or filler.”