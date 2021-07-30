Teenage strikes a deal with Billingshurst homebuilder

The wooden tableware deal was struck when 15-year-old Edward Anderson from Redhill was visiting the head office of Thakeham Group (www.thakeham.com) in Billingshurst this week.

Ed’s visit was organised as an opportunity to quiz Thakeham Group chief strategy officer, Julian Rooney, about his insights and tips for business growth. But, the conversation took another direction once Ed began to share his passion for producing wooden goods.

Ed’s business, called Ed’s Shed Woodworking, specialises in producing wooden chopping boards, wooden serving boards and wooden wine displays. He also takes on bespoke commissions and has been woodworking since the age of 13.

Ed Anderson, right, has struck a deal with Thakeham Homes

Thakeham group operations director Julian Rooney said: “We were so pleased that Ed could join us this week to share his ambitious plans for his business. He has already established an impressive turnover. And I was struck by his passion for the product and his clear focus on making the most the opportunities that lie ahead.

“I’m not surprised his business is doing so well. He is already producing wooden wares of a very high quality; exactly the kind of product we need to dress our showhomes. I was delighted to agree a commission with him, and we will be using his wooden wares as the perfect finishing touch to enhance our showhome experience.”The visit had been arranged as part of Thakeham’s support for Ed’s school: Royal Alexandra and Albert School (RAAS) in Reigate, Surrey. Last year Thakeham’s relationship with the school was recognised with an award for ‘Excellence in Partnership Working’ at Coast to Capital LEP’s Enterprise Adviser Network celebration event at Crawley College.During ‘World of Work Week’ in July, Thakeham managers took over teaching Year 10 classes. During the classes, Thakeham staff revealed more about their own areas of expertise including CVs and interviews, design and engineering, advertising and marketing, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Edward Anderson said: “I have already met several Thakeham staff when they visited my school. They taught us a lot about business and how to run one. It inspired many of us at school. I have launched my own business and I hope to grow it as quickly as I can.

“That’s why I was so grateful for the chance to meet Julian. He offered some great ideas and it really inspired me. It was a complete surprise to receive a commission to supply Thakeham as well. It was a great day.”

For Coast to Capital LEP, Lisa Mobbs, careers hub and EAN lead said: “The relationship that Thakeham Group enjoys with Royal Alexandra and Albert School is a wonderful example of a private enterprise that appreciates the value in collaboration to inspire the next generation.