Woods Travel won the Day Excursion Programme category in the 2021 British Coach Tourism Awards.

“After what has been a very difficult time for us, and everyone in the travel and tourism industry, it is wonderful to be able to celebrate winning this award at such a prestigious event,” said Lynn Wyatt, from Woods Travel in Park Road.

“As we also celebrate our 50th year, being recognised as one of the best in the business for our extensive and popular day excursion programme is fantastic.

Roger Elsmere, who is one of the directors and also a founder of Woods Travel in Bognor Regis

“We couldn’t have achieved it without our amazing customers, many of whom have travelled with us numerous times, and of course our team of dedicated staff, both at the office and on the road.”

The UK’s best coach tour operators, destinations, visitor attractions, hotels, and tourism industry suppliers, were honoured on Wednesday (September 22) at the awards ceremony organised by Diversified Communications UK in Birmingham following the first day of the travel trade event, British Tourism & Travel Show.

Hosted by presenter (and Strictly Champion) Chris Hollins, stunning entertainment was provided by the Mamma Mia! Production, which contributed to what attendees called a truly memorable and ‘electric evening’.