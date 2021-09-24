The UK's first robotic pizza machine started serving customers outside The Richmond Arms in West Ashling earlier this year.

It was moved to East Wittering during the summer but is now back at the pub.

Due to its success, business owners Will and Emma Jack have decided to set up a second machine in Southgate, opposite Chichester Railway Station.

Will Jack said the machine was set up after 'six months of thorough research' and 'ironing out technical issues'

"We were always looking for a firm location where the demographic is right," Will said.

"It's near a train station and the college and it will serve the late-night out of hours sort of customers.

"It's for people commuting late and coming from pubs and clubs. That's the sort of market we're looking at.

"It's an area with a lot of movement and traffic. It fits in well. It doesn't impact the environment around it."

The company said it is 'actively seeking new locations' in the south

The machine was set up after 'six months of thorough research' and 'ironing out technical issues'.

Will added: "We've done it completely blind. It's unmanned.

"It's not something that has been done before so there is no blueprint or boxes to tick.

"There's lots of barriers.

"It's something which is really fun and not junk. It is healthy for a pizza, and it's a fresh made product.

"We've cooked at the highest level and we've used all our experience in the food industry."

Will said there are plans to open a third machine in Bognor Regis, among other places.

"We are a local business, building a fun and new brand. It's an excitement project moving forward," he said.

"Hopefully we get support for other areas. Derek Irvine, economic development officer from Chichester District Council has been brilliant in his support and work for small business especially hospitality during the last 18 months.

"Ideally, we want five or six around Arun and Chichester.

"It's a solid business to expand on further afield. We are creating jobs as well as it's a handmade product."

How does the vending machine work?

Each Pizza Rebellion machine holds 70 fresh handmade pizzas of different flavours, ready to be cooked in just over three minutes.

Pizzas are stored in a monitored refrigerated cold room. They are cooked in a patented oven using an electric pulsed jet heat method, delivered back in a pizza box to the customer.

There is also the option of selling uncooked product to be cooked at home.

Pizzas are ordered via interactive screen or reserved via an app using a unique code for contactless collection.

Pizza Rebellion offers five choices of 'totally modernised' flavours with a 'rebellious edge', including: Pulverised Pepperoni, Pig n’ Pineapple and Rib & Pickle.