Domino's Pizza could be coming to Midhurst – here's why
Dominoes Pizza could be coming to Midhurst as rumours began to emerge on social media this week.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:40 pm
Midhurst residents have been speculating on social media after a recruitment sign appeared in North Street.
One curious resident asked: "Does this mean we are finally getting a Dominoes?"
Others suggested that the American pizza company could be hiring for its Haslemere branch, more than eight miles away, but some seemed to think it could be taking the place of Costa Coffee - also in North Street.
Dominoes Pizza decided not to comment on the rumours.
What do you make of it? Get in touch: [email protected]