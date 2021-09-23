Hobbycraft to open brand-new store in Chichester

The store will open in Portfield Retail Park on Wednesday October 20.

To celebrate the opening, Hobbycraft is also hosting an event on Saturday October 23 at 9am, with product offers and activities, including free goody bags to the first 100 customers.

Store manager, Kathryn Gummett-Booth said: “After such a tough year for us all, we are really looking forward to welcoming you through the doors of our brand new Chichester store and sharing our passion for arts and crafts with you all.

"We have seen more people than ever take up crafting during the Covid-19 pandemic and we are inviting you to come down to your new local store and shop with us safely.

"We look forward to providing our Chichester customers with the ultimate retail experience, combined with fantastic crafting products at great prices.”

About 18 new jobs have been created as part of the new store's opening, Hobbycraft has said.

The new Chichester store will be open Monday to Friday 9.00am to 8.00pm, Saturday 9.00am to 6.00pm and Sunday 10.00am to 4.00pm.

To find out more information visit the Hobbycraft website at www.hobbycraft.co.uk or tweet the store @Hobbycraft_CCR.