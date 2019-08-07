How much would it cost to buy The Fox Goes Free pub in Charlton?

An historic South Downs pub has gone on the market, with prospective owners expecting to pay upwards of £2,500,000

The 400-year-old watering hole has hunting lodge origins dating back to the 16th century and was also the inaugural meeting of the WI on November 9, 1915.

The pub offers 225 covers and five letting rooms and still has many of its original features including oak beams, flint and brick walls, open fireplaces and stone flooring. It also boasts a pub garden with views over the Levin Down, a National Trust site.

Current owners Sue and David Coxon bought it in 2004 but are looking to sell to focus on other business ventures

Sue and David Coxon commented: “We bought this beautiful pub 15 years ago for a change in lifestyle and we have thoroughly enjoyed every minute, working in this outstandingly beautiful countryside.

"The mix of business has brought us significant repeat patronage from both corporate and leisure customers and more importantly, our local residents who have supported us throughout our tenure.

“There is enormous potential in the business going forward, which is best demonstrated by the current performance of the business, particularly during the summer months when actual takings can double trade which clearly demonstrates the headroom on capacity on both wet and food sales across the rest of the year.”

Ed Bellfield, regional director at Christie and Co is handling the sale. He said: “During their ownership, Sue and David have successfully developed the business to a position of significant repeat trade with diversified revenue streams from the food & beverage offering and accommodation.

"This gives potential purchasers a great platform from which to take this highly successful business forward, and in combination with the historical context and the beautiful location, we expect the opportunity to generate significant interest from the market.”