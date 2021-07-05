'Impressive' new Midhurst market enjoyed by many

Market Square was aptly put to use at the weekend as the town council's new scheme launched on Saturday (July 3) with a number of stalls set up to encourage people in to the town.

The town council said the idea behind the launch of the market is to drive foot traffic from residents and visitors, while showing off the ‘wonderful independent eateries and shops’ the town centre has to offer.

It ran from 8.30am to 3.30pm and saw a stalls ranging from a baker, a pet food brand, a deli stall and a number of others set up and enjoy a constant flow of footfall and custom across the day.

A busy day in Market Square

Town councillor Jeanette Sutton described the event's premier as 'very successful'.

She said: "I think it went really well indeed and everyone was really happy. It was lovely to see everyone, who hadn't seen friends socially in for such a long time, bumping into each other.

"There were also a lot of new faces with people coming from further afield. I was talking to someone from Worthing who had come up because they think Midhurst is a beautiful place and the market just gives them another reason for them to visit the place.

"And with two hours free parking they get time to go to the market and also visit the independents."

Zena and Mick Tarrant at their stall on Saturday

The team from the Midhurst and Petworth Observer also spent the day chatting to readers and residents about the newspaper.

"We've decided we are going to take it on regularly," Zena from Portsmouth said, "I was very impressed by it to be honest. A few traders didn't turn up which was a shame, but the turn out was good and there was a lot of positive feedback from customers.

"Being the first day, we didn't expect to take what we took. We are going to go every Saturday hopefully. I've got my fingers crossed for that market. Especially because it is in such a nice place."