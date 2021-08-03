Midhurst's Pan Artisan to expand site

Acting on behalf of their client O’Neill Wetsuits Ltd, Flude Property Consultants (FPC) are have agreed a surrender of the lease of units 20 and 21 at Holmbush Industrial Estate in Midhurst.

Holmbush Industrial Estate is situated approximately one mile south west of Midhurst town centre and is surrounded by a predominantly residential area. It is the town’s main industrial estate and is accessed via Holmbush Way, which links to the A272 via the A286.

A new lease was granted by the freeholder to Pan Artisan; a commercial bakery and dough maker, who already occupy a number of units on the estate.

Pan Artisan

FPC senior surveyor, Mikael Goldsmith said: "This transaction was a great result for all concerned.

"O’Neill were able alleviate themselves of their lease obligations, Pan Artisan were able to expand on site improving their operational capabilities all while setting a new benchmark rent for the estate."