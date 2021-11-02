New fish and chips shop set to open in Selsey
A new fish and chips shop take away is set to open its doors in Selsey.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 2:43 pm
The new takeaway will be located at Fishing Beach, Kingsway in Selsey.
Co-agent applicant Mr R Butlin submitted the application on December 10 and the plans have now been approved by Chichester District Council.
The permit sees an unused storage and maintenance of fishing equipment into the new fish and chips shop.
Development of the property will begin within three years of the permit being granted.
