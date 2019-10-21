New shop set to move into vacant Chichester site

A national footwear retailer has announced that it is set to open a store in Chichester.

In a post on social media, Charles Clinkard said a new shop is 'coming soon'. Meanwhile, plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for the installation of a new fascia sign, reading Charles Clinkard, on the existing shopfront at 72-73 South Street — formally used by technology store Solutions Inc, which closed on February 18.

The social media post added: "We're thrilled to announce that we will shortly be opening a brand new store in Chichester, West Sussex.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."

Solutions Inc. was 'forced to close' all of its stores on February 18 due to cashflow difficulties.

The vacant site was temporarily used as a pop-up art gallery, with the aim of helping local artists but, in June, plans were submitted to change the use of the site from retail to a restaurant/drinking establishment.

The design and access statement, submitted by Genesis Town Planning on behalf of the unnamed applicant, said the plan was to make the 'best use' of the existing unit on 'one of the main shopping streets within Chichester'.

This application was refused by the district council on the grounds that the loss of a 'key A1 retail unit' would be 'harmful to the vitality and viability' of Chichester's city centre.

The decision notice added: "The retention of A1 units in the core of the city is deemed essential to ensuring that Chichester is open to business and continues to be an attractive shopping location in the regional context."

Charles Clinkard has been approached for comment.