'One of the last bastions of Sussex pubs': Residents express concern over sale of village pub

News that a popular village watering hole had gone up for sale has caused some concern amongst drinkers with one calling it a 'disaster'.

The Fox Goes Free in Charlton went on the market last week for £2,500,000 as the current owners decide to focus on other business ventures.

Claire Willis said: "This is actually heartbreaking. This is my favourite pub/restaurant!"

Merv French: "I just hope whoever purchases it runs it as well as it is currently run; arguably one of the best pubs in the area."

Phillip Maber made the suggestion that the pub could be community owned and said: "Maybe follow the lead of the Bluebell in Cocking and become a community hub?"

Heather Bonney was less optimistic: "Disaster! A lovely traditional proper pub enjoyed by all that no doubt will be snapped up and given the three line whip to become a hideous, faceless gastro pub serving trendy dishes and niche beverages at exorbitant prices whilst congratulating itself on its exlusivity as it joins most other faceless Sussex pubs who fail to understand their potential audience.

"How sad. RIP The Fox — one of the last bastions of great Sussex pubs."

Brenda Whitlock said: "I have been to this pub a few times... If it was turned into a private dwelling it would be worth near on a million I would think... Such a beautiful area."