Patisserie Valerie Chichester shuts abruptly

Chichester's Patisserie Valerie has shut its doors permanently today (Monday July 8).

A poster on the front of the North Street café read: "Dear valued customer, We are sorry to confirm that this patisserie has now permanently closed.

Items were being packed away by staff

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank both out loyal customers and the team that ran the patisserie for their dedication and hard work."

The note pointed out that the nearest store from Chichester in Portsmouth.

Customers due to collect an order will be contacted by staff or they can email supportoffice@patisserie-valerie.co.uk.

The note added: "Once again we would like to thank you for your loyal custom and we hope to see you soon."

In January this year, the firm collapsed into administration but was saved in February after being bought out by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners.

It is not yet known how many jobs have been lost but staff are believed to have found out about the closure today, it has been reported.