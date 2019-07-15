Petworth shop owner ‘thrilled’ at national award win

An independent greeting card shop has told of their delight after winning a national award.

Red Card in Petworth won Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer in the Home Counties at The Retas Awards 2019.

What’s the secret to their success? Owner Sally Matson said: “The fact that we are independent. We have an absolutely huge range of cards and the fact that we are in Petworth which is a great market town.

“It’s tremendously exciting. There are lots of lovely shops in the area and you do get nervous but we won it.

“We are just really thrilled – we work really hard to make it happen.

“I really understand that I’m very lucky to have a shop in Petworth.”

When the shop opened up six years ago, Sally was delighted to receive Best Newcomer in the South.

The award ceremony was held at The Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair and Sally was presented the award by comedian Pippa Evans.

All the winners in all the retail categories were arrived at as a result of a huge nationwide nomination process.

Earlier this year, over 2000 Retas forms were distributed to UK greeting card publishers, who nominated retailers that they felt to be the worthy winners in each of the categories.