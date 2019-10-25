Poundland reveals opening date for new Chichester store

Poundland has revealed that it is set to open its new store in Chichester next weekend.

In July, the national chain confirmed its 'swift return' to Chichester, following the closure of its East Street store in May.

Poundland's new store will be based at 7-8 East Street, PO1 1HE which has been vacant since theclosure of HMV in February.

Providing an update today (Friday, October 25), a Poundland spokesman confirmed the store is 'due to open' on Saturday, November 2.

This news will be music to the ears of many shoppers, who expressed a great deal of sadness when the company's old East Street shop closed earlier this year.

Upon announcing its quick return to the city — and the street — a spokesperson said: "We're delighted both for colleagues and customers, to be able to make a swift return to Chichester.

"We've pulled out all the stops to find new premises."

