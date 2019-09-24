Rolls-Royce vision car comes home to Goodwood

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is celebrating the return of its revolutionary electric vision car to its home in Goodwood.

The radical Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100 – codenamed 103EX – was launched in 2016, and includes a fully electric drive train, completely autonomous drive and enhanced artificial intelligence.

DM16130283a.jpg Unveiling of new Rolls-Royce 103EX. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160722-084413008

Wholly connected and entirely autonomous, it presents the marque’s uncompromised view of the future of luxury mobility.

Following its official unveiling at London’s Roundhouse, the car was briefly displayed at Goodwood before embarking on a global tour that has included appearances at customer and media events across the world.

103EX arrived at the Home of Rolls-Royce in its own bespoke transporter, accompanied by the specialist Experimental Vehicle Team who have maintained and prepared the vehicle throughout its long travels.

And while the car’s return was greeted with appropriate fanfare by the Goodwood workforce, its short journey into the showroom area was, naturally, completely soundless.

DM16130291a.jpg Unveiling of new Rolls-Royce 103EX. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-160722-084517008

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “We are delighted to welcome 103EX home to Goodwood. After almost four years on international duties, we felt it was time for the experimental model to return home.

“It is a chance for those who worked on the project to relive some great memories, and for people who have joined us more recently to discover one of the most important cars we have ever built.

“As our first fully autonomous electric vehicle, 103EX was a huge statement of intent.

“In its technical innovation, it showed unequivocally that Rolls-Royce regards electric power as the future of automotive propulsion.

“It also demonstrated our radical vision of effortless, autonomous, connected, spacious and beautiful luxury mobility, with each car as individual as the customer themselves.”